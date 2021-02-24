To the Editor: I was delighted to see Gary Corey decided to run for the Bennington Select Board, and I write this letter to encourage voters to elect Gary to a three-year seat on the Select Board on March 2.
Over the last several years as I have gotten to know Gary better, both personally and professionally, it is clear to me that this is a man committed to the improvement of Bennington. He has run a very successful business in town (Centerline Architects). In addition, quietly and without fanfare, he has donated his time and efforts to various causes in the Town of Bennington. I believe Gary sees the “big picture” in our community as well as anybody, and will serve the Town well as a Select Board member.
Serving on the Select Board demands a both a commitment of time and effort to the office as well as an independent mind that will not be swept up in “going along with the crowd”. Gary qualifies easily on all counts. I look forward to voting for Gary Corey for a three-year seat on the Bennington Select Board on March 2.
Jason P. Morrissey,
Bennington