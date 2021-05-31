To the Editor: I continue to hope that lawmakers in Washington, D.C. will fund the re-opening of the economy with grants made available to businesses that were forced to close. There are many vacant storefronts in Vermont now vacant where I was a customer that are now closed.
Funding the re-opening of businesses might not be as expensive as one might expect. Many vacant storefronts continue to have their signs hung above the entry and a number are partially set up to accommodate the workspace that once housed products and services.
As I am a small business owner who chose to stay open through the pandemic, I recently reviewed grant funding made available for business owners through the pandemic economic stimulus package that went into effect this April 2021.
I was happy to discover that there is some funding available for businesses who would re-open.
At this time, if you're in business or even closed your business and you've incurred a net loss for 2020 you may receive three months of business expenses towards your existing business or for the purpose of re-opening your prior business that was closed due to the COVID pandemic.
In addition, if you've posted $24,000 in gross receipts for 2020 other funding is available.
For more information please visit https://accd.vermont.gov/covid-19/economic-recovery-grants
I hope this helps.
Marcia Horne,
Barre
The writer was an Independent candidate for U.S. representative in 2020.