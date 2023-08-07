If there is anyone in the area that has any doubts as to the positive state of our people and community, they need to have been aware of the reunion of the Class of 63 of North Bennington High School on July 29th and 30th of this year.
Celebrating 60 years since we graduated, we gathered at Lake Paran and the Country Club to exchange memories and celebrate local members of our community who have given so much to our town. This was no small feat, as some members have moved far and wide and made great efforts to battle health issues, expense and other issues to be there. As you can imagine, many stories were told of when Miss Catherine Corcoran was very much in charge, and a lusty rendition of the old Alma Mater was sung. Many, sadly, were no longer with us, and some were not able to make the trip.
The final gift to the community was to share a beautiful fireworks display at Lake Paran. Our sincere thanks go to Art and Kathy Whitman and the members of the committee who made it happen (Laura, Bobbie and Cheryl).
Again, I wanted to say that as long as people care enough to remember and celebrate together, I feel that our community is in good hands.
Liz Fenwick
North Bennington