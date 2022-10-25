As a former detective with the Adams (Mass.) Police Department and an investigator for the Berkshire County Massachusetts Drug Task Force, I had the privilege to meet Lt. Joel Howard of the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department during a monthly multijurisdictional investigator meeting in Vermont.
At the time, the purpose of such meetings was for patrol officers and investigators to share information about people involved in drug trafficking and property crimes associated with the rise in cocaine, crack and opioids and their relation to property crimes in Massachusetts and Vermont.
In spring 2011, a multitude of everyday, hardworking families — from Berkshire, Hampshire and Franklin counties in Massachusetts, and from the towns of Bennington, Readsboro and Stamford in Vermont — were victims of daytime burglaries that involved the theft of household items worth thousands of dollars.
Lt. Howard, Sheriff Thomas Bowler (whom I just supported whole heartedly and who was just reelected) and his staff from the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Department, assisted me in coordinating the investigation.
In August 2011, based upon forensic evidence developed from Sheriff Bowler’s Office and Lt. Howard's personal communication with several Vermont and Massachusetts residents, along with his law enforcement knowledge and street experience, we recovered and returned thousands of dollars’ worth of the stolen property to several victims that were either sold or stored in Vermont.
The suspect, from Adams, was arrested and convicted, and served a lengthy incarceration.
Lt. Howard and I have remained friends until this day, and I am so confident that he is the best and only choice for the next sheriff of Bennington County.
Lawrence Ordyna
Savoy, Mass.