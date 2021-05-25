To the Editor: Vermont, admired for its abiding values of freedom and unity, is perhaps even better known for its true and authentic sense of community. As Vermonters have all navigated the choppy waters of COVID-19, Vermonters have cared for themselves and for others — we have been truly better, together.
Northshire Grown: Direct, a local food pilot project to get farm products to folks safely during the early days of the pandemic, got its wings last spring thanks to JK Adams, who hosted the first 12 markets. Farmers were paid, customers were fed, and a Neighbors in Need initiative was launched to ensure access for all. Merck Forest & Farmland Center stepped in to offer administrative assistance as this program grew — 62 customers quickly swelled to over 150 per market!
When Northshire Grown outgrew the farmstand space at JK Adams, The Dorset Players generously offered use of the Dorset Playhouse last summer. The Playhouse has been the project’s home for the last 12 months, and it has been an absolute joy to work there. We cannot think of a better roof to have had over our heads! Many, many thanks to the Board and staff of Dorset Players Inc. for their partnership. By providing this well-equipped, historic space, farmers, local and visiting residents and food security connectors have thrived in challenging times.
Now that’s community in action.
Sincerely,
Organizers Mara Hearst, Heidi Lynn, Maria Reade, Liz Ruffa and the Staff at Merck Forest & Farmland Center