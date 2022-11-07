What does the health care staffing crisis mean for the most vulnerable? Take South Burlington Community Housing, also known as Anderson Parkway, a cooperative living arrangement in Burlington. Residents with mobility impairments live in 10 one-bedroom apartments. By pooling their resources to support rotating caregivers, they are able to ensure the 24/7 assistance they need. Until recently, that is, when UVM Home Health & Hospice announced that as of Nov. 4 it would no longer provide the staff (personal care attendants or licensed nursing assistants) for this sensible and effective cooperative effort.
Why is UVM Home Health & Hospice doing this? Staffing problems. Residents now need to reduce their care, hire their own caregivers or move out. The effort is complicated by the fact that UVM handled the billing to Medicaid. Now residents need to figure out how to get Medicaid to pay for shared care. The root problem is the staffing shortage for home care. American Rescue Plan Act funds provided an 8 percent increase in Medicaid rates for in-home services, but that’s not enough to fix the problems caused by years of underpay/overwork that made work in this field so difficult and undesirable.
So, what are people going to do? It’s not just a problem for Anderson Parkway residents. People who live in residential care homes and nursing homes are also facing staffing issues. If we truly care about our most vulnerable, there needs to be significant work to increase the workforce, not just the usual tinkering around the edges.
Charlie Murphy
Bennington