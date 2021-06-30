To the Editor: May I start a new movement? Can we start thinking of a different way to observe the Fourth of July than cherry bombs and other explosives?
Saturday, June 26th was unbearable in our Bennington neighborhood from people setting off firecrackers. A friend across town said the same thing was happening there, too. Sometimes it sounded like gangs of young people were running in the streets, shouting and yelling as each firecracker or series of firecrackers went off. This went on for hours, finally stopping about 11:30 PM.
June 20th wasn’t quite as bad, but it came with two storms, one with loud thunder, the other with intense lightning. We think the combination of the storms and the neighborhood fireworks killed one of our dogs, Buddy. He was fine all day, enjoyed his supper, and was settling down for a nap when the noises started. That started him hyperventilating, running between us and the doors and windows (which we closed when the fireworks started). Our best efforts couldn’t calm him down, and he eventually died about 12:30 a.m. Thankfully the last thing Buddy heard was my voice, not the assaults of the cherry bombs.
It’s well documented that fireworks and firecrackers can further traumatize military veterans with PTSD. More dogs and cats run away, many never seen again, during July 4th observations than any other time of year. The elderly, the sick, young children, newborns, adults and children with autism can be frightened by the noises. Even wildlife is adversely affected — some bird parents are frightened off their nests, for instance, some abandoning their young.
And fireworks are significant polluters. The fine particulates from the explosions stay in the air, with the smoke and ash, and are dangerous to inhale for humans with respiratory diseases and animals. The remains of the containers are toxic, too, easily ingested by birds and animals. Search the internet for more details — it might open some eyes.
We now have a "Buddy bush," a viburnum planted in his memory in the hole he’d dug at the back porch to keep cool. Can we plant wildflowers instead of setting off fireworks? The explosions are as much of an assault for many of us, human and non-human, as those represented by the #MeToo movement. Growth equals life, and that’s really something to celebrate. Fireworks equal trauma, even death, for too many. Can we please start a #PlanttheFourth instead?
Genie Rayner,
Bennington