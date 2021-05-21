To the Editor: Summer is almost here. Many of us will keep bedroom doors open to allow for better air circulation to help cool off our rooms. Unfortunately, when it comes to keeping you safe in a home fire, this is a really bad idea.
More than 3,700 lives were lost in residential fires in 2019. Fifty percent of home fires occur between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. The one simple action you can take to increase your chances of surviving a nighttime fire is to sleep with your bedroom door closed. Research clearly demonstrates that a closed door creates four life saving opportunities in the event of a home fire.
1: Because of synthetic materials, furniture, and construction, fire spreads faster than ever before. Forty years ago you had 17 minutes to escape a fire. Today you have, on average, 3 minutes to escape.
2: A closed door can mean the difference between 1,000 degrees on the fire side of the door and a survivable 100 degrees on the other side.
3: A closed door can keep carbon monoxide levels at 1,000 PPM verses 10,000 PPM when a door is left open.
4: A fire needs oxygen to burn. Closed doors keeps more oxygen in the room and away from the fire and slows its spread.
Bottom line: Close your bedroom door before you go to sleep at night and in the event of a home fire you greatly increase your chance of survival.
For more information visit closeyourdoor.org. This fire safety tip is brought to you from the Bennington Fire Department.
Rabbi Howard A Cohen,
Bennington
The writer is deputy chief (ret.) and chaplain of the Bennington Fire Department.