This winter, I had the privilege to work with the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives. My time with GAIA was concentrated toward writing up blog posts that were centered around the crisis of excess waste production. One of the posts that I developed was about waste colonialism in Africa. In simple terms, waste colonialism is when developed nations export waste to developing nations, which do not have adequate and rightful resources to properly manage their waste.
One of the case studies that I integrated into this blog was about electronic waste (e-waste, or used electronics) that is exported to Agbogbloshie, Ghana. This area is the world's biggest e-waste dump site, because of the unimaginable amounts of electronic waste that is shipped off to the area from other countries. This is a major environmental injustice that affects the communities that live in the surrounding areas of this dump site. On top of this, the area poses major health risks to the community because of the toxins from the waste.
Hyper consumerism and materialism are among the biggest culprits of the earth's environmental crises, waste production included. In helping to solve these issues, there is a need for cultural and lifestyle shifts. The more we consume, the more waste we produce, harming the environment and putting vulnerable communities at risk. Therefore, it is important that we as individuals fight against these culprits to combat waste colonialism.
Peace Kalomba
Bennington