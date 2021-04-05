To the Editor: Grace Winslow of Shaftsbury precisely captured the state's priorities for vaccination of indigenous, Black and people of color in the next round.
She pointed out other prioritized demographics. Should one begrudge anyone the vaccine before themselves? No. But the fact that the whining didn't start until it was a priority for the higher risk group of our indigenous, Black, Latinx and other neighbors of color speaks for itself.
That ingrained, perhaps not fully conscious biased reaction is a telling indictment, and exactly what is meant by "white privilege." The state is not saying your life is less important because you are white, rather that you as a white person without other health/life factors, are at less risk; to not care for our most vulnerable people is morally repugnant and just plain wrong.
As Grace wrote: while you are waiting wear your mask, practice social distancing. Also, wash your hands, sign up and stop grousing.
Renee Richardson,
North Bennington