I am writing to endorse Ed Woods as my candidate for our Select Board.
I have researched each of the candidates running for the two open seats on the Select Board this year. I also watched the recent Select Board candidates forum and have confidently concluded that Ed Woods is by far the strongest candidate for our town, and I trust others will agree. I have known Ed for nearly 17 years and have found him to be a generous, considerate person dedicated to his family and his town.
Ed is passionate about the betterment of Bennington, as he has demonstrated by his involvement in several area organizations. He is an ethical, pragmatic individual with broad experience and a vision to benefit our community from day one. I admire him for his capacity to listen, as well as his ability to use a common sense approach to prioritize the many areas in our town needing attention. Ed is capable of recognizing and staying focused on the issues, making difficult decisions when necessary and offering positive solutions that will improve the quality of life for all of our residents.
I hope you will join me in voting for Ed Woods on Tuesday, March 7.
William R Rogers Jr.
Bennington