There's no better way to illustrate the reaction to Tuesday's (hopefully inaugural) Trivia Night at Bennington Performing Arts Center.
Host Jim Thatch developed seven rounds of 10 questions that the crowd ate right up. While the first round was general trivia, Thatch had themes for the rest, including rebuses (small visual puzzles), literature (Thatch read the first line, the answer was the title of the book), movie scores, and more. Questions were read by Thatch, projected on the screen, or – in a fun twist that delighted the audience – sung by Lauren Biasi. That's right, Biasi beautifully belted 10 songs the teams had to name (they were either from Disney or Broadway) and name the character who sang them. While there were questions for everyone, it wasn't easy. It was the best-balanced set of questions I've ever seen at a live trivia game. I even knew one of the answers in the sports round.
In addition to Jim Thatch, Cara Thatch served as scorekeeper. Keith Carey was tending bar, complete with Madison's Downtown IPA on draft, canned cocktails, wine, beer and NA options. Kaiya Kirk was on lights and sound. Janna Lillie was handling the door and reservations (and probably a ton of the behind-the-scenes stuff), and I'm sure the BPAC Board was part of the magic. The venue was perfect (great acoustics and a nice temperature on the night of our first snow) and it was fun to have another night to play trivia in town. As a regular at Wednesday-night Trivia at Dutchman's there was very little overlap, and the theatre was packed!
If the event comes back next month (fingers crossed!) do yourself a favor and go! There were 13 teams competing for second place (four Farm Road Brewing pints and a token for a free beer) and first (BPAC gift certificates). The No-It-Alls (sic) and Marvel-us (sic) were second and first respectively. There were lots of clever team names, like "Comfortably Dumb," and "And in Last Place" – so start thinking up yours and gather a team of up to six. You do not want to miss the next opportunity for Trivia at Bennington Performing Arts Center!
Nancy Koziol
Bennington