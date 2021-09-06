To the Editor:
Another resident at the Veterans' Home has tragically died of COVID-19. When are Governor Scott and the Veterans' Home Administrator Jackson going to insist that all employees at the Veterans' Home (and, for Governor Scott, all other health care facilities in Vermont) be vaccinated? And never mind either vaccinated or take a COVID test each week - that is not a mandate. It is incredible that Vermont has allowed this to continue.
The Bennington Banner, in its August 26 article about the most recent COVID death at the Veterans' Home, gave the statistics of nursing staff vaccinations at the Home. According to the article, 56.45% of nurses' aides and 47.82% of nurses are vaccinated. This is appalling.
I'm tired of hearing government officials plead and beg people to get vaccinated. As a retired social worker who worked in long term care and hospitals, I got whatever vaccinations were necessary and required.
No one wants to live in a nursing home, even in the best of nursing homes. But the residents have no choice. The staff have a choice. There are "Help Wanted" signs everywhere. Do the right thing: get vaccinated or get another job.
Carolyn Webb
Bennington