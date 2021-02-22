To the Editor: I am writing to give my enthusiastic support to two great candidates, TJ Williams and Asher Edelson, for the Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School Board. They both will bring engaged and effective leadership to the board.
I have known TJ Williams for many years and greatly respect his commitment to technical education and the role it plays in job creation in Bennington County. His background as an advocate for job seekers and his connections with employers make him an ideal board member. His stated interest in making sure that national credentials are embedded in all technical programs is important to producing a high-quality workforce that will attract new businesses to our area. TJ’s vision of opening up new opportunities for Bennington County youth and his focus on improving the career prospects of everyone walking through the Tech Center’s doors will bring new vigor to the Center’s programming. In addition, he is one of the nicest individuals you could ever hope to meet. His candor, wit, and dedication will be an asset to the board.
Asher Edelson’s first words about why he is running for the Southwest Tech’s board were “Magic happens at Southwest Tech!” I couldn’t agree more and see Asher as a progressive voice in making the programs stronger and more inclusive. His enthusiasm about the many ways that the board can increase transparency and responsiveness to students and the public are refreshing and forward thinking. He has ideas about new programs including an agricultural program to connect to the food systems work currently ongoing in the county. Asher has served on school boards before and so fully knows what he is getting into. We would be fortunate to have such a thoughtful, engaged community member on this board.
I hope you will join me in voting for Asher Edelson and TJ Williams on March 2 for two seats on the Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School Board.
Jeannie Jenkins,
Bennington