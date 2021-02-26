To the Editor: Tina Cook is a candidate for the Bennington Select Board and is deserving of your support.
Intelligent, kind and empathetic, Tina has not waited for the last vote to be cast before getting to work. Instead, she has conducted a listening tour, meeting with town officials, important local service organizations, and a multitude of constituents over Zoom. Through these meetings, Tina has gained valuable insight, celebrating the many wonderful aspects of our community, as well as learning where she can shine light as a select board member. Tina is poised and ready to hit the ground running.
The Town of Bennington has an important opportunity to elect and embrace its first person of color on the Select Board. The importance of having a town government, representative and reflective of ALL of its constituents, cannot be overstated. It is time, Bennington.
Laura and David Payne,
Pownal