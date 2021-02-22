To the Editor: This year more than any, we should realize the importance of elections in our seemingly fragile democracy. It is imperative that our elected officials listen and appreciate both sides of a viewpoint to move in the direction of the right decision for all. It is also important that elected officials act on the direction of the voters, such as is the case with the town administrator position in Pownal. In 2015, voters approved a town administrator position at the direction of the select board; the ballot article did not read at the discretion of the board, as one present board member has professed. I feel that this position is integral in moving Pownal forward. I encourage you to read Vermont Statute § 143-503. Responsibilities and authority of Town Manager.
On that note, I believe that the best move forward for Pownal would be to elect Mike Slattery and Jenny Dewar to the select board. Both individuals have experience with the workings of the town and have run successful business; both candidates, I strongly feel will listen to the voters of Pownal.
Karen Gallese,
Pownal