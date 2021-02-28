Edelson, Cutler, Williams for Tech School Board
To the Editor: I am writing in order to express my support for several new candidates for the Southwest Tech School Board. I believe that Asher Edelson, Michael Cutler, and Anthony “TJ” Williams should receive your vote.
Asher Edelson, as a newer resident of the Bennington area, has actively chosen to live here, work here, and utilize his skills and experiences to making the Bennington area a better place to learn and live for all people of the area. He is deeply committed to all students having complete access to the world class career and technical education (CTE) for all of our students, whether living with or without disabilities. I believe that Asher will be able to put his considerable talents and experiences to work in helping Southwest Tech (formerly the CDC) reach out and include all students.
Michael Cutler, when a high school student, was an active and creative student at Southwest Tech, and has gone on to utilize those acting and video skills through his work at CAT-TV. As a former student, Mike knows what it takes to be a successful CTE student, and will bring his considerable communication skills to the Board of Directors.
And TJ Williams deserves your vote. As a MAU graduate, and as a deeply committed community member, TJ brings many skills to the Board of Directors. He can contribute his considerable skills in relationship building, advocacy, and organization to the CTE school community. The Board of Directors will become a body even more responsive to all students in the region with TJ bringing his considerable talents.
I encourage your vote for these three candidates on March 2.
Bruce Lee-Clark
Bennington
The writer is retired from the faculty of SVCDC.