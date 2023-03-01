Bennington voters are lucky to have two high-quality candidates for Select Board. Their names are Asher Edelson and Jack Rossiter-Munley.
Asher and Jack are the best and brightest of their generation, and each of them would add honesty, integrity, grace, compassion and energy to the board.
Their campaigns are voter-friendly and offer comprehensive ideas on how to lower our skyrocketing taxes, improve our infrastructure (such as our unsafe sidewalks), reduce crime in our town and make for a better quality of life here.
At their core, Jack and Asher are excellent listeners and will always have your best interests at heart.
To get a better understanding of what Asher and Jack would bring to the Bennington Select Board, please watch last week's candidate forum. You can find it at rebrand.ly/benncand-b43158. Give yourself two hours to see how well these vibrant and articulate candidates, Asher Edelson and Jack Rossiter-Munley, presented themselves.
The future is now for Bennington, and Asher and Jack are the two Select Board members who will lead the way.
Joey Kulkin
Bennington