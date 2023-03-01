Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Bennington voters are lucky to have two high-quality candidates for Select Board. Their names are Asher Edelson and Jack Rossiter-Munley.

Asher and Jack are the best and brightest of their generation, and each of them would add honesty, integrity, grace, compassion  and energy to the board.

Their campaigns are voter-friendly and offer comprehensive ideas on how to lower our skyrocketing taxes, improve our infrastructure (such as our unsafe sidewalks), reduce crime in our town and make for a better quality of life here.

At their core, Jack and Asher are excellent listeners and will always have your best interests at heart.

To get a better understanding of what Asher and Jack would bring to the Bennington Select Board, please watch last week's candidate forum. You can find it at rebrand.ly/benncand-b43158. Give yourself two hours to see how well these vibrant and articulate candidates, Asher Edelson and Jack Rossiter-Munley, presented themselves.

The future is now for Bennington, and Asher and Jack are the two Select Board members who will lead the way.

Joey Kulkin

Bennington

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.