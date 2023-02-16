I am writing in support of the candidacy of Ed Woods for Bennington Select Board. I have known Ed personally for many years, having met him when he was the publisher of The Bennington Banner. I have always been impressed by his intelligence and competence as a manager, his business acumen, his integrity and his deep commitment to our town.
Ed has planted his roots deeply in this community, raising his children here and working with his wife, Betsy, in the family business, while maintaining his own successful career. He is a loving and involved father of his two children and a devoted husband and partner to his wife. They are a great team.
Ed moved into my neighborhood two years ago and immediately volunteered his time and energy to working to improve the governance of our Village. Ed is a good listener and knows how to get along with others, even when there is disagreement. He is a strategic thinker and will be an asset to the Select Board as they attempt to plan for the future of this town.
David Silver
Bennington