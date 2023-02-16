Having served on the Select Board for 19 years, I am always curious and hopeful when other community members show a willingness to offer their time and energy. I have chosen to be an observer rather than remaining actively involved, but one candidate, whom I know well, has me excited about his participation.
It pleases me to endorse Ed Woods in his bid for a seat on the Bennington Select Board. He is thoughtful, honest, and truly genuine in his offer to serve. Please join me in voting for Edward Woods this March.
Lodie Colvin
Bennington