I am writing today to inform you and your readers about a bill that has been proposed in Congress. If passed, the deceptive and shoddily concocted Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act (H.R.4417/S.2019) could hurt animals, farmers, American consumers, and the environment in vast and unimaginable ways. According to a recent report from Harvard Law School, the “EATS Act could affect everything from commercial fishing regulations to the slaughter of horses, creating cascading effects far beyond” the issues it purportedly seeks to address. It is critical that Vermonters come together in opposition to this bill.
The EATS Act seeks to block state and local governments from passing their own laws and regulations governing the sale of “agricultural products,” being sold as a way to help farmers by sparing them from excessive regulation. In reality, the EATS Act will only benefit and further the interests of the hyper-consolidated, multibillion-dollar factory farm industry.
Of concern is the bill’s potential to erase hundreds of state and local laws that protect animals from extreme abuse. The EATS Act could undo these commonsense laws and regulations designed to protect animals.
I am sad that some members of Congress have chosen to advance the interests of industrial agriculture at the detriment of Americans and vulnerable animals. I encourage you to contact Sen. Bernie Sanders and ask him to oppose it, keep it out of the 2023 Farm Bill, and protect our animals and states’ rights.
Joyce Davis
Hoosick Falls, N.Y.