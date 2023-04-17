Earth Day will be this Saturday, April 22nd.
This year Climate Advocates Bennington, the Bennington Free Library and the Energy Committee of Bennington are celebrating Earth Day in two ways. First, the local climate justice group, Climate Advocates Bennington, will be honoring Bruce Lierman for work he has done in Bennington to reduce carbon emissions and promote a winterization program. Secondly, there will be a climate conversation to talk about the different ways Bennington can deal with climate change.
Dealing with climate change is more than just purchasing an electric car or building a solar array. How can Bennington become a net zero community? Last week, we experienced 80-degree temperatures in April, when the average is 43. What happens if we have temperatures going into the 100s? What are the city and state doing about electric charging stations?
The first Earth Day was in 1970. There was no EPA, and there was no Clean Air or Clean Water Act. There were no legal or regulatory mechanisms to protect the environment. A lot has happened since 1970, yet more needs to be done. Because climate change is now altering our environment, we need to look at what can be done individually and in our community. Join us Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Bennington Free Library for Climate Conversations.
Mike Weber
Bennington