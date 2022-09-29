To the editor: In this time of political divisions, fear mongering and delusional conspiracy theories, Shaftsbury has been blessed with a state representative whose fair, balanced and transparent advocacy for the needs of our community have been pivotal in Montpelier.
David Durfee’s record of support for legislation benefiting Shaftsbury residents speaks for itself. He has sought to expand eligibility for the Childcare Financial Assistance Program; increase Social Security for middle-income seniors; require contractors to provide estimates and insurance for work performed; budgeting greater funds for climate change challenges; and bringing high speed internet to Shaftsbury.
Moreover, David’s legislative peers have recognized his capabilities, having been elected as one of the state legislators selected for the Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges. David Durfee is one of our best, and Shaftsbury needs his quality and abilities to continue representing us in the assembly.
So please join me in voting for David Durfee, Shaftsbury state representative this November.
Carl Korman
Shaftsbury