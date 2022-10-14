I am a student at Bennington College. I am initially from New York, and I am writing to you to address the dry cleaner pollution issue.
The state of New York has been grappling with the issue of toxic air pollution because dry cleaners' pollution. Dry cleaners pollution causes smog because of toxic chemicals in petroleum solvents that release toxic air pollutants. When these toxins are inhaled, they can be detrimental to people's health, proven to cause respiratory issues.
I request that you highlight this dire issue in your newspaper to bring attention to dry cleaners' pollution, because of the harmful effects that it has on people of the state. I urge New York to work toward replacing cartridge filters with spin disk filters that can be cleaned without opening, so that less pollutants are exposed to the air that we breathe in.
Maia DeVoy
North Bennington