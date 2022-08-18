Not so long ago, we were promised a brand new gymnasium, and there was talk of a vote to bond for that construction at the rec center. That promise evaporated when the Select Board decided to purchase the old Bennington High School, which has a gym, and enter into a pact with a developer for an exchange of property that, from my perspective, is plainly a big mistake. Who made that decision? The voters have not had a say in it.
Let’s start with the purchase. The owner had paid $146,000 for old Benn High two years ago. The town now wants to purchase the building from him for close to $2 million dollars, including giving him the former senior center building.
This, to me, is crazy. Yes, there’s federal money in the mix, and that has made the exchange feasible, but the economics of the deal confounds me. How is this not a scandal? How is this deal not a windfall for the developer? Is Bennington getting tied into a bad arrangement? Can you imagine buying a parcel of land for $146,000 and within two years selling it for almost $2 million?
For years the one goal of local government has been to increase the size of the grand list, thereby lowering taxes on residents. That means more commercial development. But we aren’t acting to support that policy by this deal. The seven members of this Select Board need to reexamine this arrangement and rethink what the town is getting dragged into here.
I know these things are complex, but at least on the surface, this deal raises questions that demand to be answered. I would encourage all citizens who care about Bennington to keep informed about this project and attend hearings when they are held.
Mike Bethel
Bennington