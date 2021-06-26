Don’t blame Russia for website hacking
To the Editor: The other day, I received yet another letter describing a potential breach of my personal data. The letter came from Capture RX of Portland, Oregon. They do prescription drug tracing, in this case, for the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, and CVS pharmacy. I get a letter like this about every three to six months now.
I have not done business with CVS for several years, on account of high prices and bad service. I am not overly concerned that someone in Russia has, and is misusing, my personal medical information.
From my limited experience with PCs and large systems, it appears we build sloppy, bloated software, poorly secured and made for rapid release, without thorough testing. New patches and security fixes are continually being issued. Acceptable design flaws encourage hacking. We keep leaving the door open and the keys in the ignition. Shame on us.
That Colonial Pipeline got hacked is pure negligence on Colonial’s part. They didn’t keep the door locked. Shame on them.
While hacks may come from Russia-based criminals, they could have come from anywhere on the globe. I have gotten email type scams reported to originate in the USA, Nigeria, India, Pakistan, and who knows where. It comes from everywhere, not just Russia.
As far as I know, no Russian has ever done me any harm. On the other hand, the drug companies and the oil companies are ripping me off every day. The cost of my prescriptions has gone up over 40 percent since the beginning of the year. How much have gasoline prices gone up lately? Who are the real criminals here?
Walter A. Klinger,
Pownal