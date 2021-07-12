To the Editor: Living Room Theater, in residence adjacent to Park-McCullough in North Bennington, has once again brought us a wonderful production: "A Doll’s House, Part 2."
This marvel of a play brings us to Ibsen’s "A Doll's House" 15 years after Nora leaves her family. With an ensemble cast of four we are presented four perspectives on the meaning and effect of that action with all its psychological complexity. First one view, then the other is debated affording the possibility of change to each character through the power of engaging and listening. The audience is in it with these brilliant, exquisitely directed actors. The staging is a surprise and a delight.
This is theater at its best. I hope you will get to see "A Doll’s House, Part 2."
Jane Sobel,
North Bennington