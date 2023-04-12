When I first arrived to teach at Vermont Tech in the 1970s, there were six high-quality two-year technology programs: Architectural and Building Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Surveying, and Agriculture. My typical class size was 30-40 students. These two-year technical programs attracted students who thrived in the hands-on learning environment of classroom interaction combined with work- and math-related real-world laboratory assignments and weekly quizzes. The new computerized online learning may work for courses like history and literature and perhaps for highly motivated students, but most engineering technology students need the hands-on work-related learning environment.
As for the $5 million dollar annual VSC deficit, when VTC’s Surveying program enrollment declined to 12 students, it was considered no longer economically viable and was discontinued. A recent VTC commencement program leaflet (excluding off-campus statewide nursing and health-related programs) had eight or less students in approximately 20 of the VTC programs, some with only two or three students each. Have the economics of these programs been studied? And have the expenses of the Burlington campus which teaches some concurrent VTC courses been financially evaluated? The Burlington program was originally initiated to provide IBM employees with VTC evening degrees.
It seems to me that there are other ways to save $5 million dollars per year spread over five campuses throughout the system, rather than gutting the libraries and cutting back on the students' intercollegiate sports programs.
It seemed clear during the pandemic that many students did not do well with online and Zoom courses. Does the VSC Board truly believe they are providing Vermont students with “…the quality education they deserve and the state of Vermont needs,” as stated on March 23 by the chair et al. of the VSC Board? Or is the goal of the VSC Board and the Deloitte Corporation to offer technical college courses online and to ultimately sell off the several hundred acres of campus real estate to cover the deficit and the cost of Deloitte’s “hybrid” VSC conversion? If so, then this new Vermont State University/Deloitte conversion will likely be the demise of Vermont Technical College, once one of the finest two-year technical colleges in the country.
William Rice
Randolph Center