The Bennington Garden Club recently hosted a presentation at Bennington College focusing on this essential question. The answer? Virtually every Vermonter’s solid waste ends up at our state’s only operating landfill, NEWSVT LLC in Coventry, uphill and a quick trickle away from Lake Memphremagog. Beautiful Lake Memphremagog, the second largest waterbody in Vermont whose international waters flow north, is the drinking water reservoir for 175,000 people in neighboring Quebec. The lake also charges surrounding wells in both countries, as water runs laterally through glacial sand.
The mega-landfill, owned by Casella Waste Systems, covers 129 acres within 650 feet from the lake’s largest tributary, the Black River, and is surrounded on three sides by wetlands. The site would not meet EPA requirements for landfill siting today. Permitted to accept 600,000 tons of garbage annually, the landfill receives 80 percent of its waste from Vermont and 20 percent from out of state. Regardless of Vermonters’ ability to reduce our waste, the landfill will continue to accept out-of-state trash to fulfill its permitted capacity, equivalent to at least 80 stuffed semis a day, which dump their loads and then drive away empty. Carbon emissions on the trucking alone jeopardizes our clean air.
The landfill excretes 1 million gallons of toxic leachate monthly, which is hauled away to be “treated” by wastewater treatment facilities that have no capacity to filter its pollutants; the disposal of leachate contaminates Vermont water bodies. Evidence of environmental harm to the lake was provided by a 2018 U.S. Geological Survey study that determined that fully 30 percent of the brown bullhead catfish in Memphremagog have cancerous melanomas — a rare occurrence found nowhere else in Vermont and only in polluted waters. No direct tie has been made yet to the landfill, however the siting alone implies a plausible link.
We must petition our Vermont legislators to assemble a task force to review, revise and update the state Solid Waste Policy, minimally to: identify geologically appropriate locations for waste facilities; and develop state-owned and managed landfills as the means to control import of out-of-state waste and close Coventry.
Vermont cannot remain dependent on a profit-driven private corporation to manage our waste. If Casella is permitted to further invest in solid waste infrastructure on site, the state will increase its dependency on the unsustainable landfill and bear responsibility for the degradation of the Memphremagog watershed.
Polly Jones
Arlington