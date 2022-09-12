Democracy is in trouble. That’s one of the leading political issues of the day. The growing tensions between parties, and the violence that spills over from that tension, have led some to worry we’re facing another civil war. No one should be comfortable with the way things are today and where they are leading.
We have a perfect example of that right here in Bennington. This Select Board and our Town Manager are planning to resurrect the old Benn High and purchase it at close to $2 million without a public vote. Remember, the owner of it only paid $146,000. The new partner is going to take over 70 percent of the building. The Board is probably going to give the senior citizen building to him without charge.
The Bennington Select Board and Town Manager are embarking down a road that should not be traveled. They are spending ARPA money and future Bennington tax dollars on a project that is too expensive and not needed. They are trying to recreate a 100-year-old dinosaur — which is the Old Benn High. They are using the excuse that we need a new senior center and space for meals on wheels. On the one hand, our senior center space is fine. It could be updated for a relatively small cost, and we could use the ARPA money for that improvement. Meals on Wheels didn’t ask for a new building. Its space could be made more attractive at a modest cost.
This is what the people were promised when we gave the United Counseling Service public space — a new gymnasium. What changed? Money. New money came without strings, which acted like a narcotic on the leaders’ thinking. Such a drastic change has occurred without any public input.
Democracy is government by the people, but the most important decisions our town faces shouldn’t be made without the approval of the voters. The Select Board shouldn’t decide how to spend the nearly $4 million in ARPA funds as it sees best. It shouldn’t enter into a contract with a private developer involving loans of public funds to purchase and reconstruct Old Bennington High without a public vote. It shouldn’t commit taxpayers to projects that will be tax exempt, draining the grand list of properties that could be paying their share of local taxes without a vote.
The first obligation of our local leaders should be to improve the lives of residents. These schemes, involving the expenditure and commitment of more money than our town has ever spent at one time before, have a direct impact on the taxpayers, and those decisions should be put before the people for approval.
To do otherwise is just wrong. What’s being planned is plainly too expensive and unnecessary. The town doesn’t need more tax-exempt properties. Nonprofits should pay their own way. Raise the money themselves, and not depend on the support of the government. The Select Board should concentrate on our business. And before committing to any of these speculative schemes, the Select Board should seek the support of the voters. Because that’s what democracy is all about.
Mike Bethel
Bennington