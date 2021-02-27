To the Editor: Hundreds of thousands of dollars haven’t been publicly accounted for at the Recreation Center over the past three years. The Select Board, Stu Hurd and the Berkshire YMCA can’t wiggle out of this one.
The late Tracy Knights used to fill at least a page each year in our town report with information about how much people spent using the Rec. Center. We learned how many memberships were sold and the money generated by the sales. We learned the sales generated from swim lessons, birthday parties, day passes and other activities. That money used to return to our recreation budget to offset our local costs.
Since the Y takeover, there has been no information about this money or whose pocket it went into. Bennington residents own and pay for the Rec. Center, we should have received this information each year.
No one should have to pay to join the Y to use the Rec. Center, it is NOT a YMCA facility.
Do citizens really want the Y to control over a quarter of a million dollars of our budget next year? Have officials in any city or town in the Berkshires given control of taxpayer funded recreation budgets or facilities to the Berkshire Y?
Where is the gym at the Rec. Center citizens have waited over 30 years? Why wasn’t there a town-wide vote to allow the UCS building at the Rec. Center? That building is also over twice the size UCS said it was going to be.
Our town Rec. Center never should have been reclassified as a regional facility. No other town has ever or will ever help Bennington residents pay for the Rec. Center
What are all the owner’s plans for the Benn Hi on Main Street? That’s a private building but officials and the Y want our town budget to pay for leases and people to work there.
Do not allow the senior building to be taken away from our seniors, especially during COVID. Who will end up with the $149,000 Senior Center budget? Who have officials promised the senior building to?
Citizens should have had a say in the splash park location, we’re on the hook to maintain it going forward.
Why have Putnam Block officials refused to answer questions from the public? If a $30 million project isn’t even creating 30 new private sector jobs with good pay and benefits, how does it help our local economy?
Defeat “Pennies for Parks.” Citizens shouldn’t be paying an extra $100,000 each year going forward. Citizens won’t decide how the money is spent. This will be in addition to the $650,000 recreation budget.
Several years ago, the Select Board started announcing it would not answer questions from citizens who appear before them. This is a public relations tactic. This makes it easy to cover up bad deals.
Elect citizens who will work for you rather than the Bennington Machine.
Nancy White,
Bennington
The writer is a candidate for the Bennington Select Board.