To the Editor:
In a completely predictable manner, (as I stated in a public meeting last year based on a personal near miss, and prior deaths,) local law enforcement’s ignoring off-road vehicles illegally operating on Pownal roads and highways has killed a legitimate highway user operating a street legal vehicle.
Off-road vehicles, whether you call them ATVs or UTVs or whatever else, are not equipped or intended or safe for operation on a road with normal traffic. They belong on a trail (and not a class 4 road that is not a designated trail) or on a trailer. Start enforcing the existing laws.
Lawrence Smith
Pownal