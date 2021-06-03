Correcting the record on new town position
To the Editor: I object to Ron Alderman’s use of the word “spin” in a letter that is full of spin!
This position is not at all about a spokesperson interpreting what an elected official has said. She or he is not a buffer to the rest of the town staff and the Selectboard. As Mr. Hurd said, this is about the TOWN being PRO-active vs. RE-active in communicating to the constituents and everyone else about what the town is up to. The lack of this is something the town is often criticized for by the same people who probably object to this new position. They are trying to fix that. This person will not replace the town manager and other town employees in getting the word out. They will make sure it is happening.
They are still massaging the job description as evidenced by their conversation at the Selectboard meeting. Part of the description is to oversee the process issues and make sure the town is in compliance with all policies and procedures with public information. This person will also handle FOIAs if I understand it correctly. FOIAs are timely and costly. But they are a reality of our present day. Maintaining the content on the website is a daily job. Been there, done that. It makes a world of sense for ONE person to be dedicated to actually implementing all updates gathered by multiple sources.
Finally, Alderman said “It is also stated, in the proposal, that the $80,000 salary, not including payments for state and federal unemployment tax, workmen’s comp insurance, etc.”
False. Mr. Hurd made it VERY clear that the PROPOSED 80K was salary AND benefits.
Only the town staff understands what they all do. One cannot judge their jobs without sitting in their shoes. It’s easy to sit on your couch and say just have one of the current people add that to their job. Town staff and how they operate is also not up to the constituents. These are not elected positions. It’s up to the Select Board. And they sent their staff back to the table to continue to figure out exactly what the job should entail.
Words have weight. Misinformation in print is problematic. One might call it … spin.
Jenny Dewar,
Pownal