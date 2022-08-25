Southwestern Vermont Health Care has launched the public phase of its VISION 2020, a Decade of Transformation Capital Campaign. The final push of an ambitious $25 million campaign, this public fundraising effort seeks to raise $1 million in six months. The funds raised will transform the Emergency Department and the Cancer Center.
As long-time residents, we are appealing to everyone else who is fortunate enough to call this area home to consider contributing to the campaign. We relocated to the Bennington area in 1976. We raised our family here, worked, owned and operated businesses here, and invested time and effort with numerous community projects and organizations. During all of those years, we always took comfort in knowing that the skilled clinicians of SVHC were available for our family, friends, and employees. While the doctors and nurses at SVMC are exceptional, their workspace is not.
One of the oldest in the state, the Emergency Department saw nearly 25,000 patients last year. It was designed in the mid-1990s to see 12,000. Similarly, the Cancer Center delivers radiation therapy and medical oncology treatments in spaces that were not designed to accommodate the needs of this expanding regional community. The skilled clinicians at SVMC have been there for us over the years. The patients of southern Vermont deserve to have facilities that match the quality and scope of care the SVMC team provides.
Please join us in making a contribution to these important projects. No donation is too small. Every dollar makes a difference. The most important thing is to do what you can to help us build a hospital that keeps pace with the needs of growing families, aging adults, our sickest and our most vulnerable. If we all contribute whatever we can, we can help modernize these facilities and invest in the next generation of care. Visit svhealthcare.org/vision2020 to learn more about the projects and make a donation.
David and Carol Newell
Shaftsbury