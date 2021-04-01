To the Editor: As a biology student interested in environmental sciences, I recently had the opportunity to take an environmental science class on plastic pollution. In it we learned about the dangers and effects of plastics in our environment. Microplastics are tiny plastic debris particles that come from larger plastics being disposed of and breaking down into smaller particles that aren’t able to break down and become harmless molecules.
Along with these microplastics being found in many ecosystems like oceans and rivers (and as a result fish and marine animals), microplastics have recently been found in the guts of birds of prey. These tiny particles come from many different sources, including larger plastics that have broken down, cleaning and cosmetic products, and even clothing. This is a huge problem that affects so many other creatures and ecosystems, and something that could help is switching to natural fabrics like linen and cotton for clothing, using plastic-free alternatives, and using cleaning and cosmetic products that are biodegradable.
Sincerely,
Elizabeth Gavrilov,
Bennington