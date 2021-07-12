To the Editor: On Sunday, July 11th, a group of more than 30 area residents gathered outside Sunderland’s Town Hall to commemorate the Bicentennial of Lucy Terry Prince’s death in the town of Sunderland.
For readers who do not know the Lucy Prince story, she was a former slave, brought to New England from Africa as a young child. Through her engrossing poem “Bars Fight” (1746), she’s in our American history books as the first known African American poet. In addition to being a poet and a powerful storyteller, she was an eloquent advocate for equal treatment under the law, having defended her family’s rights all the way up to the Vermont Supreme Court. Her husband, Abijah, was a free man and entrepreneurial landowner who, with his family, for many years, lived in Guilford. He was also one of the original land proprietors in Sunderland. The couple raised six children and, after Abijah’s death in 1794, Lucy moved to Sunderland where she lived the rest of her life until passing away at the age of 97 on July 11, 1821.
Area residents braved rainy skies to hear First Selectman Jon French read the Town’s Proclamation designating July 11, 2021 as Lucy Prince Day; Bill Budde, Curator of The Russell Collection at the Canfield Library in Arlington, give the audience a biographical synopsis of Lucy and the Prince family; Manchester poet, Kiev Green, recite Bars Fight; State Representative Kathleen James read the State’s recent Resolution honoring the memory of Lucy Prince; State Representative Seth Bongartz reflect on the meaning of the gathering; and Rev. Claire North, Founder of the Community Ministry in the Mountains, give a moving reading of Lucy’s lengthy obituary as well as a discourse given by Rev. Lemuel Haynes upon Lucy’s passing. The ceremony ended with the planting of a Magnolia tree which symbolizes endurance, stability and perseverance…traits Lucy Prince exemplified her entire life.
The event was a very fitting tribute highlighting the great diversity of Vermont as well as sharing and preserving the accomplishments and legacy of a great fellow Vermonter who overcame extreme obstacles to be an inspiration for all Americans.
Jeffrey Dexter,
Sunderland