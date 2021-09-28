To the editor: I was disturbed by Nancy Tips’ commentary, “Weep for the town of Windham,” Sept. 21. I’m a resident of Athens, so I have no dog in this fight; but I read her column with interest as Windham is in our neighborhood.

Ms. Tips is of course entitled to her opinion. What I found disturbing is her apparent conviction that her point of view is the only correct one; that any of her neighbors who disagree with her are therefore wrong and not worthy of her respect. The veiled condescension and insults in her column inform how she views those townspeople who may have voted the other way, both on the wind power issue and on the school issue. Many of those neighbors have lived in Windham far longer than her own 20 years.

Referring to the debates as “teary,” to her own group as “savvy,” to the anti-wind vote as having “chased them away,” and attributing the “nasty scrapping” entirely to the other side seems to me both disrespectful and disingenuous.

If Ms. Tips wants to live in a civil society, as she implies, perhaps the first step should be for her to try to regard her neighbors, even though they may hold opinions that conflict with hers, with respect; and to assume that rather than being wrong-headed weepy bumpkins they are equally as deserving of respect and dignity as she.

Laurie Indenbaum

Athens, Sept. 22