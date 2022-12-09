Kudos to the owner and staff of Jensen's Restaurant for providing a welcoming family business and atmosphere here in Bennington. I am saddened, along with the community, by their closing. What I see happening in Bennington is a transition to a non-family-oriented downtown community.
Have we become the brewery and distillery capital of the state? We only have three diners left, and they only serve breakfast and lunch. We are so focused on catering to the younger crowd and/or the downtown tenants and condo residents (purposely designed for couples or singles) that we are losing what once was a welcoming family business community. I am hopeful that one of these developers will save our community and include family-friendly dining in their future projects. What is the future of that restaurant building? I sincerely hope that a new restaurant will open in its place, but rumor has it that that will not be happening.
Tracy Dorman
Pownal