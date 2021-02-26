To the Editor: I was struck by the sad irony of Dustin Lang’s Jeremiad concerning the threat of the Green New Deal (Letters: 2/25/21). He urges us to “remember ‘Chicken Little’”, but his lack of understanding of what’s happening around him reminds us more of the frog who is in a pot of water heating slowly enough that he doesn't realize he is being boiled.
Mr. Lang is alarmed by Bill Gates’ presence in the media discussing his new book "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster." But he obviously has not bothered to read the book. Mr. Lang believes the publicity around the gates book is… “an attempt to funnel us towards limited energy diversity” … wherein society will be dragged down… “by supporting an ‘intermittent’ green energy infrastructure.”
However, Gates’ focused priority is on optimizing for cost-reducing innovation, not for direct cuts in carbon pollution. He advocates for using our considerable talent for innovation to bring down the cost of the “green premium,” the cost difference between a newer, no-carbon technology and its older, dirtier equivalent.
Gates points to the innovation that has virtually wiped out the real danger of nuclear power, making nuclear power an obvious, non-carbon AND non-weather dependent power source we will need to use in the future. Gates is for increasing the diversity of options intelligently.
As a capstone, Mr. Lang gratuitously throws out the observation that Al Gore and the Obamas have bought houses at the seaside. This, he contends, is proof that there is no danger from rising sea levels, for Gore and Obama know the truth. Well, Mr. Gore’s house, in Montecito, Calif., (Montecito means little mount) is a “sea view” home at an elevation far from rising waters. And Obama’s home on Cape Cod is at an elevation that will be safe from rising sea waters for well over a century. Lang is right they DO know the truth. They bought high enough to stay out of danger.
Let’s not equate the world’s vast, talented and respected scientific community as a cohort of Chicken Littles.
Edward Morrow,
Manchester Center