I read John McClaughry’s latest writing (Manchester Journal, June 7, viewing with alarm the drama around the governor’s veto of the state budget. Other than this framing, the article is pretty much the same as last month and the month before that – a dire warning about the unfairness and economic catastrophe he envisions because the Affordable Heat Act was passed.
Interesting to me is Mr. McClaughry’s persistent focus on the ineffectiveness of this measure in reducing “climate change” as he envisions it. Unfortunately, he is correct about that. The die is cast for a pretty unattractive future for our children, a result of our continued consumption of this limited natural resource. What is interesting to me is that Mr. McClaughry continues to singularly focus only on the limited effect Vermont can have on climate change. He chooses to ignore, for example: The rising rates of air pollution, the increases in childhood asthma, and the debilitating effect on our local economy of sending a couple of billion dollars a year out of the state and country to pay for this poisonous fuel.
Our addiction to this substance makes us dependent on the countries who have it and the companies who extract it, then use their obscene profits to undermine our government and cover up the consequences of our addiction. His unsubstantiated alarms about the imagined inequities of the Affordable Heat Act pale in comparison to the inequities we experience every day due to the avarice of oil producers and processors. The Affordable Heat Act is the latest, significantly weakened effort to release ourselves from this addiction, an effort that should have been addressed long ago by a progressive carbon tax.
I’m sure Mr. McClaughry will write again and that his thoughts again will be printed by the Banner and Journal. I’m also confident the words may be different, but the tune will be the same.
Bruce Lierman
Bennington