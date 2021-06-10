To the Editor: I am responding to a recent letter submitted by Charlie Murphy advocating for the creation of additional affordable accessible housing for non-elderly persons living with a disability.
While the Bennington Housing Authority supports Charlie’s call for more accessible apartments, I am writing to clarify that non-elderly disabled individuals and households with a non-elderly disabled family member are eligible for all of our housing programs, including 195 Project-Based Voucher apartments (with 9 accessible units) and our 207 Section 8 Housing Choice vouchers. BHA currently provides rental assistance in its housing and in the community for over 175 households with a non-elderly family member living with a disability. To further expand affordable housing opportunities for non-elderly persons living with a disability, BHA recently applied for and has obtained 53 new Housing Choice Vouchers under HUD’s Mainstream Housing voucher program, which are exclusively available to non-elderly disabled households.
We encourage persons living with a disability and seeking affordable housing to visit our website (www.benningtonhousingauthority.org) or call us at 802-442-8000.
Lindsay Vajda,
Bennington
The writer is the executive director of the Bennington Housing Authority.