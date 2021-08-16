To the Editor:
In a recent letter to the Banner, Meg Hansen blasted the wearing of masks in school. First, she quoted a few experts. This is called "cherry picking." There are far more experts that have concluded otherwise, but she does not say this, and does not say why she chose to believe this very tiny group.
Second, she showed us some very small numbers which are not easy to understand. She said the fatality rate for kids younger than eighteen is only 0.04 percent. The implication is "no problem."
But there are 75 million kids in America younger than 18. If half of them eventually get Covid (with most not even showing any symptoms), and 0.04 percent die, then 15,000 children will die. That will leave hundreds of thousands of parents, siblings, and friends with wounds that will never heal. Please note that more than 500 American children have already died of Covid-19.
Later, she said that "children are untouched by the virus." This is where reality evaporates. Yes, I want to hear rational opinions that are different from mine, so I can correct my erroneous beliefs. But I don't want to be lied to.
My recommendation, from all I know of COVID, is to aggressively defeat it so we can move on. Other countries have done this. They did not turn the issue into a badge of support for a political belief. They did what was recommended, and it worked.
Bill Christian
North Bennington