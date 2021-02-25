To the Editor: Town Meeting is almost here! It is Monday, March 1 at 7:30 pm. Because of COVID, the meeting will be held on Zoom and things will be a little different. We will do our best to create a sense of community and make people feel welcome.
This year and hopefully from now on, there will be an American Sign Language interpreter (ASL) at the meeting. Bennington’s vision statement that was adopted in August 2020 speaks to inclusiveness. This is an example of putting those words into action.
The agenda and related information will be posted in many locations around town and on local media outlets. More specifically, to access the live Zoom link to attend the meeting it is recommended you go to either the Town of Bennington’s website or Facebook page, or look for it on Front Porch Forum.
Please help spread the word about the ASL interpreter to Deaf people you know.
Stay safe!
Jeanne Conner,
Bennington
The writer is a member of the Bennington Select Board.