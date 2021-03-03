To the Editor: Stunned.
I was honestly very worried about this election. Then again I have never taken any election for granted, but this wide a margin is a very much appreciated surprise that I never dared even to contemplate.
Someone said, “It’s one thing to work for votes, it’s quite another to work for the people you represent.”
It’s been the greatest privilege of my life to work for the people of Bennington.
It is humbling and exhilarating to have won and I am grateful to the voters of Bennington for their expression of confidence and faith in me.
Jim Carroll,
Bennington
The writer is a member of the Bennington Select Board.