To the Editor: In a phone call to the town manager last week I asked if could do some fact-checking with him for a post I was preparing. I asked him if it would be accurate if I said I was his biggest pain in the neck? Stu laughed because we do have a mutually respectful relationship. Stu said , “You have definitely, both in your time on the select board and in the legislature, been very responsive to your constituents.”
I have always listened to the people of Bennington and have persisted in getting things done for the people of Bennington when some said it couldn’t be done.
I’ve never been a flag waver about the work I have done because it makes me so uncomfortable to bring attention to myself when helping people. What has always been most important to me is that people have looked to me for help. I’d like to continue being a voice for the people of Bennington and I need your vote to continue.
In my time on the board and my time in the legislature I learned that one of the biggest impediments to economic growth throughout the state is affordable housing. I want to continue the work I’ve been a part of, along with my fellow board members, in rehabilitating properties in Bennington which expand the Grand List and attract people to the town.
Goals for Bennington: Affordable housing is an economic engine that drives local economic growth. Secondly, I would expand, if possible, our town’s low interest loan program to qualified partners in much the same way we did with the coming distillery and the coming brewery in the downtown Thirdly, the approval of retail cannabis in Bennington. As has been seen around the country retail cannabis is an economic driver and the town, with the tax revenues, could devote the revenue to opioid and other addiction treatment.
As Coach Scott Legacy said, “Jim, you eat breathe and bleed Bennington.” I won’t disagree with Scott. But I had great examples like Scott and my parents, Joe and June Carroll, and so many other people who believed that service to the people of Bennington was part of their daily lives and the same is true for me.
I’d like to continue to work for the people of Bennington and your vote will help me to do that work. In closing, I offer my phone number, as I have many times, if you need help. 802-733-2061
Jim Carroll,
Bennington