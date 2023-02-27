Our Select Board and our Town Manager may wish that you believe that the increase in the coming year's town budget is all due to the rise in diesel fuel and asphalt prices, but a careful review of the budget document reveals that 79 percent of the increase can be attributed to proposed increases in salaries and benefits for town employees.
All in all, if the new budget passes, salaries and benefits for town employees will increase 12 percent ($1,017,990) for next year and will be 21 percent higher than in 2022. Here is the breakdown - salaries and benefits for Town Office employees are projected to increase by $207,230, for the Highway Department $258,990, for the Police by $418,020, and for the Buildings & Grounds, Recreation, and Senior Citizens Departments $132,130. When salaries increase, FICA and pension expenses rise in step. Health insurance always seems to increase, but this is exacerbated by adding new benefits such as dental and vision insurance - at the cost of $79,430.
In these challenging economic times, we voters need to send the message that the time has come to hold the line. Let's be honest, our town employees are well compensated and have excellent benefits at their current levels. I suggest that a good manager look to see if there is some dead wood that needs to be trimmed, if some retirees don't need to be replaced, if we don't need to create new positions just to help with "messaging," and if some positions should be combined or eliminated completely.
Ultimately, increasing the vitality of our community lies in our Select Board focusing on the economic health of our community. More than anything, we need to attract new businesses and help our local industries grow and thrive, which will in turn support all the taxpayers who support the town. I urge the voters of Bennington to carefully review the proposed budget and to vote on March 7.
Ned Perkins
Bennington