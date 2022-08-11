Like butterflies, our town appears to go from project to project, finding funding to make our town grow beautiful. Is it working?
In June of 2019, UCS received a $3.5 million grant to build a childcare center attached to the Rec Center with this promise from the town manager: “A second phase to the project is in the planning stages." The town manager says he hopes to add a second story, a larger weight room, an indoor gymnasium, and a track. He says this project is about five years away and would likely require a bond, News 10 reported on July 11, 2019. On Aug. 20, 2019, The Banner reported: “Phase two work, if funding can be secured by the town, includes a proposed gymnasium and second-story running track addition, which would be funded by the town and/or through further grant awards or fund-raising efforts.”
I learned at the Select Board meeting on July 25 that federal ARPA funds have been secured for the old BenHi renovation. This includes refurbishing the old gym, creating several rooms for seniors, a kitchen for Meals on Wheels, a weight room, and some possible other rooms. I emailed Stu Hurd for clarification since the money payments were difficult to understand. Stu’s response: “ARPA funds will be used for up to two years for the rent-to-own payment. If we proceed with the project, thereafter, funds will be budgeted annually and added to our taxes. ARPA funds will be used on the renovation of a portion of BennHi if the Select Board approves the schematic design and cost estimate when those are completed. The rent-to-own payment is based on a $1.1 million purchase price, but Gilbert, the owner, must complete several improvements to the building, or the “purchase price” will be reduced… We are paying a rent-to-own lease payment similar to a mortgage payment in the amount of $5,252 monthly. In addition to the ARPA funds, the town will give the Senior Center (which has a fair market value of $400,000-$500,000) to Mr. Gilbert.”
This means that 2019 promised a brand new addition to the 1973 Rec Center facility would go unfunded. Instead, we will help renovate the BenHi building, which Gilbert purchased for $146,000 in March of 2020, with ARPA funds and increase future taxes by $63,024 yearly with rent-to-own payments after ARPA is depleted.
I’m in a quandary. Which project should be funded? Should we keep the “Phase 2 promise” that the town made in 2019, or should we help renovate the old BenHi? My suggestion is to hold onto the ARPA money and allow taxpayers to decide on the November ballot rather than have seven members of the Select Board burdened with this decision.
Jackie Kelly
Bennington