In an article last week, the Chair of the Taconic and Green School Board, which pays tuition for students attending Burr and Burton Academy, indicated he might try to dissuade the board from putting our tuition proposals on the ballot in March. This comment was made in light of the Carson v. Makin decision issued by the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2022. That decision addresses the legal issues around the payment of public tuition dollars to religious-based schools.
While there may be some debate about how best to navigate those legal issues, any solution that would undermine the ability of students in our area to access our educational institutions is not only impractical but untenable. The options that have been identified would needlessly up-end nearly two centuries of history in this region.
We feel it is important to address these concerning comments directly, as they undoubtedly caused some anxiety in our sending communities. Rest assured, we will not change our commitment to the community, our mission, our approach to learning, or governance. BBA will not become a public school through designation or any other mechanism.
The high school years have a significant impact on one's academic development and, more profoundly, one's identity and personality. The future of our communities is at stake. We want to remain the nurturing environment where these experiences take place for the 775 students in our community.
It is critical that any solutions do no harm to our ability to serve our communities as we have done for 193 years. For that reason, BBA supported S.219, a bill that prohibits discrimination in all educational institutions, passed by the Vermont Senate during the 2022 legislative session. The State Board of Education has similarly taken steps to ensure no school discriminates against any Vermont student. These are reasonable actions taken to protect all students in a way that does not do damage our educational system. We will continue to support such reasonable measures and keep you informed.
Addendum: We were very heartened to learn that the Taconic and Green School Board passed the following resolutions in their meeting on Tuesday night, November 1:
1. I move that the Taconic and Green School Board states officially and unequivocally that Herb Ogden took actions, such as, writing a letter to the Agency of Education, Filing a Motion to Intervene with a judge, and speaking to a journalist on his own as a civilian, that the Taconic and Green School Board was not advised about his actions, and finally that the Taconic and Green School Board has not yet taken a position on these issues. (Passed unanimously)
2. I move that, at this time, the Taconic and Green School Board supports our educational system as currently written in our laws and as currently practiced in our district (passed with one vote of opposition from Herb Ogden).
Ed Campbell, chairman
BBA Board of Trustees
Mark Tashjian, BBA headmaster
Manchester