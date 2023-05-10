Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Well, Brian Champion and Dick Sears certainly showed their "stripes" on Tuesday when they voted to override Gov. Phil Scott's veto of Act S.5.

If you currently heat with a fossil fuel, they are willing to force you to make a change. If you are a senior citizen on a fixed income, you'll have to find a way. If you're a young married couple, you'll also have to find a way.

These state senators are part of an agenda to represent the Democratic Party and certainly not their constituents. Please remember this the next time they beg for your vote to stay in office.

Gregory Palmer

Bennington

