To the Editor: It was 250 years ago that the settlers of what would become Vermont were successful in fending off the Colonial officials from New York who wanted to evict them… and we were successful this past weekend celebrating that event! The Breakenridge Stand-off was also the birth of what would later be called the Green Mountain Boys, and an important part of the 250th anniversary was recognizing our modern Green Mountain Boys, the Vermont National Guard and its families. Despite threatening weather, well over 100 people gathered to celebrate.
We are very grateful to everyone who attended the event and to all who helped make it possible. On behalf of the organizers of the event, we would like to thank the Crown Point Road Association, the Descendants of the Green Mountain Boys, the VT National Guard and Chief Adrianne Schulz, the Bennington Area Arts Council, GVH Studios and Greg Van Houten, Mark Boudreau and the Village of North Bennington Trustees, Tom and Rebecca at the Henry House, Deana Mallory and the Bennington Museum, Don Miller and Robert Tegart from the Bennington Historical Society, the Friends of the Bennington Battlefield, Mike Lynch and the Bennington Boy Scout Troop 353, Hawkins House, Lt. Joel Howard and the Bennington Sheriff’s Department, Thomas and Cheryl Hughes, Don Troiani, Glenn Sauer and the Village Garage Distillery, and Stu Hurd and the Town of Bennington.
We are also very thankful to the various living historian groups that mustered for the event, including Whitcomb’s Rangers, the 2nd Continental Artillery, the H.M. 27th Regt. of Foot (Enniskillen), portraying Vermont militia, the H.M. Corps of Engineers, plus representatives of various other regional living history reenactment organizations.
As the first of what will be many 250th anniversary celebrations as we gear up for the Semi-quincentennial of the founding of Vermont and the Battle of Bennington in 2027, we are so grateful to the work of so many who have truly set a positive tone for the events to come. We live in a place with amazing history… and we are fortunate to have so many citizens who stand ready to honor that history.
Sincerely,
Jonah Spivak,
Bennington
The writer was a Breakenridge Stand-off commemoration volunteer.